Grangemouth offender tells police off for stopping him jumping in front of traffic

A drunken offender who was out on the road jumping in front of traffic began shouting and swearing at police who came to assist him.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In between verbal outbursts, David Reid, 36, told officers he had committed no crime and he wanted them to leave him alone.

Reid appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour – making derogatory remarks towards police officers – at an address in Abbots Road, Grangemouth on March 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was 11.40pm and police were called out to attend and address due to concern for a person,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused was seen to be jumping in front of a car.

Police officers were called out to help Reid, who was jumping in front of traffic (Picture: Submitted)

"He was under the influence of alcohol and walking out onto the road.”

Police took him back home to Grangemouth, but he was soon seen out and about again.

"He said he was going for a walk and told police to leave him alone. He began shouting and swearing at the them in the street, saying he hadn’t committed a crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Reid, 64 Abbots Road, Grangemouth, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He had been wanting to end his own life and was under the influence of alcohol. He has been working with the social work department and things seem to be on an even keel now.”

Sheriff Craif Harris placed Reid on a community payback order with the condition he complete 34 hours of unpaid work within six months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers