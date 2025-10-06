Grangemouth offender tells police off for stopping him jumping in front of traffic

A drunken offender who was out on the road jumping in front of traffic began shouting and swearing at police who came to assist him.

In between verbal outbursts, David Reid, 36, told officers he had committed no crime and he wanted them to leave him alone.

Reid appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour – making derogatory remarks towards police officers – at an address in Abbots Road, Grangemouth on March 8.

“It was 11.40pm and police were called out to attend and address due to concern for a person,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused was seen to be jumping in front of a car.

Police officers were called out to help Reid, who was jumping in front of traffic (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Police officers were called out to help Reid, who was jumping in front of traffic (Picture: Submitted)

"He was under the influence of alcohol and walking out onto the road.”

Police took him back home to Grangemouth, but he was soon seen out and about again.

"He said he was going for a walk and told police to leave him alone. He began shouting and swearing at the them in the street, saying he hadn’t committed a crime.”

The court heard Reid, 64 Abbots Road, Grangemouth, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He had been wanting to end his own life and was under the influence of alcohol. He has been working with the social work department and things seem to be on an even keel now.”

Sheriff Craif Harris placed Reid on a community payback order with the condition he complete 34 hours of unpaid work within six months.

