Grangemouth offender squeezed partner's wrist so tight her bracelet dug into her flesh

A teenage first offender’s three-year relationship came to an end in violent fashion as his actions led to him injuring his former partner.

Jamie Laidlaw, 18, hurled verbal abuse at the woman during the tail end of their relationship, but things escalated and got physical when he grabbed her wrist with such force it caused her bracelet to become “embedded” in her skin.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jamie Laidlaw, 18, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner at addresses in Kerse Gardens, Falkirk and Portal Road, Grangemouth, between March 1, 2023 and February 28, 2024.

The couple had been in a relationship since 2022 and have a 14-month-old son together.

It was stated Laidlaw was not currently able to see his child due to his drug use and his former partner ultimately “fled her home” due to “fear of violence” from Laidlaw.

The procurator fiscal depute gave details on the break down of the relationship, stating Laidlaw became more “controlling” and accused her of cheating, calling her a “slag” and a “slut” and threatening to smash up the house.

He did indeed pull down curtains and smash photographs at the property.

At once stage Laidlaw grabbed her wrist so tightly her bracelet became embedded in her skin, causing an injury.

The court heard the woman does not want Laidlaw to know her current whereabouts.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He is a first offender and this is very much a matter he wants to put behind him. This is a relationship that is now over, the only connection between them is the young child, who he does not have any contact with at the moment.

"He had obviously made mistakes in this relationship.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Laidlaw, 15 Moy Court, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he completes 125 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He fixed a review of the order for three month’s time to December 18 and made Laidlaw subject to a non-harassment order not have any contact with his former partner for three years.

