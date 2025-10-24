Grangemouth offender smashes glass, destroys toys and punches doors during drunken domestic
George Glassey, 47, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth on June 20.
At a previous appearance, the procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 9pm and the witness was in her home address upstairs when the accused, who was agitated early on in the day, has continued in the same manner into the evening and things have escalated.
"He began to throw things around the living room of the property and smashing glass in the kitchen. There were broken toys in the living room and the witness could hear the accused punching doors in the property.”
During that court appearance, Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Glassey had a “significant record” and a “history of violence towards women” and deferred sentence on him for reports.
At Thursday’s court, it was stated Glassey was “very sorry” and accepted full responsibility for his conduct, which was fuelled by alcohol.
The court heard he had suffered trauma and loss in his life, including the death of a child and a sibling.
It was said his partner wants the relationship to continue.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Glassey, 138 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and a conduct requirement he engages with mental health and addiction services.