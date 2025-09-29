Grangemouth offender smashes glass, destroys toys and punches doors during drunken domestic
George Glassey, 47, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth on June 20.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 9pm and the witness was in her home address upstairs when the accused, who was agitated early on in the day, has continued in the same manner into the evening and things have escalated.
"He has continued to cause a disturbance, smashing items in the kitchen, shouting and swearing and calling her a cheater. She contacted her dad through WhatsApp.
"She didn’t call him because se was too scared to speak on the phone. He dad then contacted the police.”
Glassey, meanwhile, continued his destructive behaviour downstairs.
"He began to throw things around the living room of the property and smashing glass in the kitchen. There were broken toys in the living room and the witness could hear the accused punching doors in the property.”
The court heard the woman wanted to get back into a relationship with Glassey, who admitted there had been an “argument” between them on the day.
It was stated his behaviour was fuelled by alcohol consumption.
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Glassey had committed domestic offences against previous partners.
"You have a significant record,” he said. “And a history of violence towards women.”
He deferred sentence on Glassey, 138 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, until October 23 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment and to continue consideration of a non-harassment order.