Grangemouth offender pushed food into partner's face during year of domestic abuse

A domestic offender who made his partner’s life a misery over the course of a year – flipping her off a chair and even pushing food into her face – was given one last chance to escape a prison sentence.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Craig Black, 51, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of his partner in Elphinstone Street and Dewar Avenue and the Garries public house in Kincardine between March 19, 2022 and March 19, 2023.

The charges stated Black kicked her on the body, pushed food in her face, struck her face and flipped her off a chair.

The court heard Black had subsequently breached the community payback order he was placed on for the offence.

Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “He has failed to comply with his community payback order – it appears to be a complete failure to engage.”

It was stated Black had prioritised work over the order and had “buried his head in the sand” in regard to his failure to engage.

Sheriff Michie said she was giving Black, 131 Central Avenue, Grangemouth, on last opportunity and revoked the existing order and placed him on a supervised community payback order for nine months with the condition he completes 110 hours – 20 hours of which was due to his breach of the former order – of unpaid work within six months.

She called for a review in three month’s time to see if Black would actually engage in the order this time around.