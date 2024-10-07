Grangemouth offender pinched over £150 worth of perfume in two visits to store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John Hay, 47, had pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of perfume worth a total value of £156 from Boots the Chemist, Falkirk Central Retail Park, on October 9, 2023 and March 21, 2024.

The court heard Hay had been struggling with “illicit drug use”.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan placed Hay, 43 Union Road, Grangemouth on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 120 hours of unpaid work within six months and pay £50 compensation.