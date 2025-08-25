Grangemouth offender made life tough for police who came to her aid
Courtney Murray, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assaulting police officers at her home in Alexander Avenue, Grangemouth, on February 15.
She also admitted assaulting police officers at the same location on January 13 and threatening behaviour on January 18.
"It was 12.30am and police received a 999 call,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Four officers attended at the address at 1am and entry was forced to the property due to concerns for the wellbeing of the occupant.
"The accused was intoxicated and became aggressive before attempting to go back to sleep. The attendance of the Scottish Ambulance Service was requested to check her over.
"While waiting for the ambulance police attempted to keep the accused awake and she again became aggressive, lashing out with her arms and legs.”
Murray was at it again later in the year when police attended at her address in relation to a domestic incident.
“It was 3am and officers attempted to gain access to the premises. They knocked on the door and there was no response. They heard someone inside say ‘wake up Courtney’, so entry was forced due to concern for the welfare of those within.
"The accused began to shout at police, asking one officer is he was ‘retarded’.”
Murray kicked out at an officer while she was in a police vehicle.
Sheriff Alison Michie placed Murray on a structured deferred sentence for six months with a review to take place on November 20.