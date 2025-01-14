Grangemouth offender knees police officer during Bonnybridge bust up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender who stuck her knee into the body of a female police officer was given a reprieve – at least for half-a-year – by Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Fiona Grigg, 33, appeared at the court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer – kneeing her in the body – at an address in Fairfield Avenue, Bonnybridge, on September 26 last year.

Sheriff Alison Michie decided to defer sentence on Grigg, 38 Chisholm Place, Grangemouth, for six months to ascertain the circumstances around her rehabilitation situation.