Grangemouth offender jumps onto bonnet of car and then drives vehicle at his partner

Abbot's behaviour got even worse after he left The Oxgang and drove his partner to his home address (Picture: Gary Hutchison, National World)

A domestic offender’s controlling behaviour boiled over after a night out which ended with him jumping on the bonnet of a car and then crashing his own vehicle into the car his partner was sitting in.

Callan Abbott, 20, saw red when his partner began talking to another man in a bar and he messaged her phone, ordering her to return to him, stating “you’ve got two seconds to get back here”.

His behaviour, described as “absolutely deplorable” got even worse when left the premises and culminated in him driving his vehicle into the car his partner was sitting in – after she locked him out of it and he jumped onto the bonnet in anger.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Callan Abbott, 20, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at the Oxgang Bar, Oxgang Road, Grangemouth and elsewhere on April 10.

He also admitted dangerous driving and recklessly destroying property at this 21 South Marshall Street, Grangemouth home on the same date.

The court heard Abbott began to lose the plot when his partner was seen talking to another male at the Oxgang Bar.

"The witness had a brief conversation with a male,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused appeared angered he was speaking to the witness and messaged her on her phone asking her why was she talking to him and telling her to get back over to him in a matter of seconds.

"He stated ‘you have got two seconds to get back here’. To avoid any issues with the accused she has complied. He told her ‘you’re not going for a pee’ and then he exited the address in the direction of Creighton Drive.”

Abbott then drove a motor vehicle, pulling up in front of his partner. He opened the passenger side door and told her to get in the vehicle before driving off towards Kersiebank Avenue.

When Abbott stopped the car at his house and got out the vehicle, his partner locked the doors so he could not get back inside.

"The accused has then jumped onto the bonnet and she recorded the accused as he began to jump on the windscreen, causing damage. He had then run up the driveway towards his own vehicle and drove towards the vehicle with the witness in it and striking the vehicle with his own vehicle.”

When police talked to Abbott about the incident he told them “Two hundred and twenty five pound. It’s been paid for.”

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He is a young man with a limited offending history and his behaviour on this occasion was absolutely deplorable.”

Mr Morrow added Abbott was now working as a roofer after losing his job in traffic management.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Abbott had committed other domestic offences against the same woman and the fact he had lost his employment.

He placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Abbott was also banned from driving for 16 months and made subject to a non harassment order to have no contact at all with the woman in this case for the next three years.

