Grangemouth offender high on drink and drugs as toxic relationship ends in violence

A “toxic” relationship which was already on the rocks plummeted into the abyss when alcohol and drugs fuelled one last violent encounter.

John McMahon, 43, became furious when his partner arrived home, asking her who she was having sex with and then pushing her against a wall.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Seaview Court, Bo’ness on May 12.

Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness had been in an on/off relationship with the accused for five years. It was 8am and the accused was in the address, apparently intoxicated at the time.

“Some time between 3pm and 4pm the witness has headed home to the address and found the accused even more intoxicated, shouting ‘where have you been’ and asking her who she had been having sex with, calling her a ‘fat slag’.

"The witness went to her friend’s home and both of them then attended at the address together, where she told the accused to please just leave. He stated ‘you’re just a big fat bitch’.

"He walked towards the witness and pushed her against the living room wall. He then pushed her friend away and continued to shout and swear at them telling them to get out.

"Police attended and handcuffed the accused, who told them ‘look at the state of the back of my head’.”

The court heard McMahon was under the influence of “drink and drugs” when the argument ensued.

It was stated McMahon and the witness’s relationship became “toxic” towards the end.

Since committing the offence he was said to have recognised he has “issues” and has stopped using cocaine entirely and cut down on his alcohol use.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said: “It’s fair to say you’re right on the cusp of a custodial sentence.”

Instead she placed McMahon – address listed as no fixed abode – on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and engage with mental health and addiction services.

He was also ordered to complete 200 hours or unpaid work within 12 months.