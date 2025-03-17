Grangemouth offender came in from cold and breached his court orders

An offender ordered by the courts to steer clear of his partner was invited to spend the night in her home due to the cold weather and the fact he had nowhere else to go.

Unfortunately for William McKie, 29, police officers turned up at the address and found him in bed and in breach of his bail conditions.

McKie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail not to enter a street and contact a woman at Croftside Court, Grangemouth on November 17, last year and contacting the same woman on Zetland Park, Grangemouth on December 14, 2024.

"It was 10.20pm when police received a 999 call,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It was from the accused saying the police were looking for him. He refused to confirm any of his details or his location.

"They found the call was made in Grangemouth and at 11.20pm police attended at the address. The gained entry to the premises and found the accused in bed sleeping.

"He explained to police he had nowhere else to go and, due to the cold weather, he was allowed to stay there for the night.”

On another occasion police received a call in relation to a man and a woman having an argument and it turned out it was McKie in the company of someone the courts ordered him to stay away from.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “Both of these offences took place when he was not in a good place in terms of his mental health and when he did not have place to stay.

"She offered him a place to stay due to the cold weather. Both parties are keen to continue the relationship.”

Addressing McKie, address listed at no fixed abode, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “you have deliberately breached court orders on two occasions – these orders being put in place for the protection of your partner."

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attends the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and engages with drug addiction services.

