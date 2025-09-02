Grangemouth offender breaches bail by sending "injury" photos to ex
Sean Waddelow, 31, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching an undertaking by contacting a woman he was ordered not to – sending her texts and images – in Persia Court, Bainsford, between March 20 and March 21.
The court heard Waddelow and the woman had separated in June 2024.
Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “He was sending her pictures of his arms to show her injuries he had received when he was arrested by police officers.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Waddelow, 11 Hawthorn Street, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 125 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for two years.