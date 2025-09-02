Grangemouth offender breaches bail by sending "injury" photos to ex

An offender who ignored court orders by contacting his former partner breached another order when he sent her photographs of injuries he supposedly sustained when he was arrested.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Waddelow, 31, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching an undertaking by contacting a woman he was ordered not to – sending her texts and images – in Persia Court, Bainsford, between March 20 and March 21.

The court heard Waddelow and the woman had separated in June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “He was sending her pictures of his arms to show her injuries he had received when he was arrested by police officers.”

Waddelow appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Waddelow, 11 Hawthorn Street, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 125 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for two years.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper