Grangemouth offender attacked his partner and then called the police on her
Connor Burgess, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting and injuring a woman – throwing a bag at her – at an address in Portal Road, Grangemouth on March 14.
Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and his partner were heard to be engaged in an argument which continued for some time. The complainer was heard shouting ‘help me’.
"Police were called and attended at the address. The complainer was distressed and crying and provided officers with an account of the incident, where the accused has seized hold of her, grabbed her by the hair and threw one of the children’s bags at her.
“She had a scratch to her arm, scratch to her neck and bruising on the back of her hand. The accused initially refused to allow police access to the property. He has called police himself to get the complainer to leave.
“He indicated she had been aggressive towards him.”
Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “It’s a small window into an argument between a young couple struggling with two young children. Kids wanted mum to get up – she didn’t want to get up.
"The couple have reconciled. He is a first offender. All is well.”
The court heard sentence had been deferred on Burgess, 161 Portal Road, Grangemouth, for six months to see if he could be of good behaviour in that time.
Sheriff Craig Harris, with some hesitation, simply admonished him.