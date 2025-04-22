Grangemouth nuisance chucked things into garden and posted items through letterbox
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shaun Buckie, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour on September 16 and October 4, 2023 and breaching his bail conditions on October 14, 2023 at an address in Grangeburn Road, Grangemouth.
The court heard Buckie turned up outside the address and began shouting and swearing and throwing things into the garden, as well as putting items through the letterbox.
At a court appearance earlier in the year, Sheriff Christopher Shead considered sending Buckie to prison, due to him being unfit for both unpaid work and not suitable for a restriction of liberty order.
Instead, he placed Buckie on a structured deferred sentence until April 17.
Last Thursday, Sheriff Alison Michie noted Buckie, 66 Grangeburn Road, Grangemouth, had been of good behaviour since committing the offences and she simply admonished him.