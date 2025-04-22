Grangemouth nuisance chucked things into garden and posted items through letterbox

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An offender made life difficult for householders by turning up at a property and proceeding to shout and swear and post things through a letterbox.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Buckie, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour on September 16 and October 4, 2023 and breaching his bail conditions on October 14, 2023 at an address in Grangeburn Road, Grangemouth.

The court heard Buckie turned up outside the address and began shouting and swearing and throwing things into the garden, as well as putting items through the letterbox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a court appearance earlier in the year, Sheriff Christopher Shead considered sending Buckie to prison, due to him being unfit for both unpaid work and not suitable for a restriction of liberty order.

Buckie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Instead, he placed Buckie on a structured deferred sentence until April 17.

Last Thursday, Sheriff Alison Michie noted Buckie, 66 Grangeburn Road, Grangemouth, had been of good behaviour since committing the offences and she simply admonished him.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.