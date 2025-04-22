Grangemouth nuisance chucked things into garden and posted items through letterbox

By Court Reporter
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 09:05 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 10:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An offender made life difficult for householders by turning up at a property and proceeding to shout and swear and post things through a letterbox.

Shaun Buckie, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour on September 16 and October 4, 2023 and breaching his bail conditions on October 14, 2023 at an address in Grangeburn Road, Grangemouth.

The court heard Buckie turned up outside the address and began shouting and swearing and throwing things into the garden, as well as putting items through the letterbox.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At a court appearance earlier in the year, Sheriff Christopher Shead considered sending Buckie to prison, due to him being unfit for both unpaid work and not suitable for a restriction of liberty order.

Buckie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Buckie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Buckie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Instead, he placed Buckie on a structured deferred sentence until April 17.

Last Thursday, Sheriff Alison Michie noted Buckie, 66 Grangeburn Road, Grangemouth, had been of good behaviour since committing the offences and she simply admonished him.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice