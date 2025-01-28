Grangemouth mechanic threatens to smash garage owner after 'business agreement' breaks down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mechanic had a meltdown after his “business agreement” with a garage owner broke down.

When Christopher Wilson, 31, found himself locked out of the garage and unable to collect his belongs, he began issuing threats to the owner and things got violent outside a medical practice.

Wilson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Chacefield Street, Bonnybridge, on December 27 last year.

The procurator fiscal depute said the garage owner hired Wilson as a mechanic and was then forced to take time off work so left the day to day running of the business to Wilson.

It was stated Wilson allegedly began booking and carrying out repairs that were not carried out through the company’s books.

The court heard the garage owner felt Wilson was effectively “stealing” from the business and subsequently stopped his wages.

Wilson then phoned the garage owner telling him he wanted to end their business relationship and demanded all outstanding wages.

The owner paid the wages and arranged for a date and time for Wilson to come to the garage and collect his belongings.

However, the owner had to attend a medical appointment on the day and messaged Wilson to tell him he would not be available to attend the garage due to ill health.

Wilson was “unhappy” about this and phoned the garage owner numerous times while he was at his medical appointment, swearing at him, calling him names and demanding the keys to the garage.

Wilson then showed up at the medical practice and confronted the garage owner.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “He told him he was not getting the keys and the accused responded by stating ‘I’m going to punch you’. The accused has then punched him numerous times to the head and body.

"This resulted in swelling to the man’s head. Police were contacted.”

Wilson later showed up outside the garage owner’s home and began sounding his car horn.

"He has then exited his vehicle,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was shouting ‘I’ll get in there, I’ll get those key, I’ll get my stuff’.”

Wilson later called the garage owner stating: “If you don’t give me the keys I’m going to burn your house down.”

In another call Wilson stated: “I’m going to smash you.”

The court heard there had been a “business agreement” between Wilson and the garage owner and that Wilson said things that he probably should not have “in the cold light of day”.

It was stated he was just hoping to obtain his property and now appreciated there were “better ways of dealing with matters”.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It’s clear there has been an ongoing commercial dispute between yourself and the complainer. However, your behaviour was wholly unacceptable.

"You should be very clear about how close you came to custody today.”

She made Wilson, 328 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 8pm and 6am each day for the next four months.

He was also placed on a non-harassment order not to have any contact with the garage owner for the next two years.