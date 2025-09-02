Grangemouth man, 44, charged over alleged sexual assault of boy at Loch Ness campsite

A man from Grangemouth has appeared in court facing charges of sexual assault.

John Bell, 44, appeared on petition at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday after being arrested in connection with an incident at campsite in Drumnadrochit near Loch Ness on July 31.

He was charged with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy.

Bell made no plea or declaration during his private court appearance and was remanded in custody.

Bell was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a camp site (Picture: National World)

He is scheduled to return to Inverness Sheriff Court within the next eight days.

