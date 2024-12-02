A couple’s celebration to mark their 34th wedding anniversary ended in violence when the husband pulled his wife off a couch and proceeded to beat her bloody.

The incident began when Stephen Chalmers, 53, got into an argument with his wife about her not doing enough around the house. He then pulled her by the legs off the sofa she was sitting in, before unleashing a kick and a punch to her head and body while she was on the floor.

At one stage neighbours clearly heard Chalmers shouting “have you had enough or do you want more?” during the violent attack, which came at the end of a party in their house for their wedding anniversary.

After the incident, Chalmers himself called 999 and told police exactly what he had done.

When police showed up he again admitted the attack and officers noted the injuries to his wife.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Chalmers had pleaded guilty to assaulting and injuring his partner at an address in Hawthorn Street, Grangemouth, on October 12.

The court heard Chalmers had been married to his wife for over 30 years and the couple had four children together.

Procurator fiscal depute Janet Macdonald said: “The witness has a small gathering at their home address to celebrate the couple’s 34th wedding anniversary. Throughout the evening both had been drinking vodka, but there were no arguments or issues between them.

"At 10.30pm most people had left the address and the witness heard the accused shout at her. She was sitting on the sofa and the accused shouted she didn’t help around the house.

"He then grabbed her by the legs and pulled her off the sofa onto the floor, where he punched and kicked her to the head and body. Their next doo neighbour could hear shouting coming from the address.

"They heard the accused shouting ‘have you had enough or do you want more?’. After the assault the accused told his wife he was going to call the police and tell them what he had done.

"The accused then called 999 and stated he had assaulted his wife. When they arrived officers noted the accused’s wife had a bloody nose and the accused admitted to them he had struck her on her head and body.

"She was upset and distressed when police arrived and had swelling and three small cuts to her face.”

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said: “There was cause for simmering tension towards family members when was escalated by a considerable amount of alcohol.”

Mr Lowrie added Chalmers was currently staying with friends but hoped to return to the family home.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It’s an appalling assault carried out on your wife of 34 years at the celebration for your wedding anniversary. It’s an assault which clearly breaches the custody threshold.

"However, you are before me at the age of 53 with no previous convictions and with no incidents of previous concern in your marriage.”

She placed Chalmers, 9 Coll Place, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he engage with mental health services and complete 200 hours of unpaid work in that time.