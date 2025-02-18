Grangemouth gram man back in court for heroin possession offence

Falkirk Sheriff Court had to ascertain if an offender caught with heroin had managed to steer clear of trouble.

Barry Doudie, 45, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to possession of class A drug heroin at a premises in Glenside Court, Grangemouth, on January 14 last year.

The court heard the amount of heroin involved totalled less than a gram.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Doudie, 107 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and simply admonished him.