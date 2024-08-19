Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shannon Shaw, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at a premises in Dundas Street, Grangemouth, from April 15 to July 4 last year.

"Police received intelligence drugs were being stored at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It was 6pm and accused was traced on Torwood Avenue and was searched and taken to the address in order for the warrant to be executed.”

While carrying out the search officers recovered a number of items, including a box containing wraps and scales, 56 grams of cannabis resin worth a street value of £560, 42 cannabis vapes, £110 in cash and a tick list.

First offender Shaw’s phone was also examined and found to contain messages relating to drug deals.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Shaw, 40 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she completes 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.