Grangemouth drink driver's fake name ploy crashed and burned when partner called police station

A drink driver was caught in the act by police following a road traffic collision and then proceeded to give them a fake name.

Carlo Cesari’s subterfuge would have been uncovered at some point, but his lies were laid bare sooner rather than later when his partner called up the police station to ask if he had been arrested.

Cesari, 24, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving on Claret Road, Grangemouth on May 3. He gave a rerading of 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also admitted driving without insurance and giving false details to police on the same date at the same location.

Cesari was found to be over the drink driving limit and then added to his crimes by giving police a fake name (Picture: Submitted)

“It was 9.50pm and a motor vehicle had been involved in a road traffic collision,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Police arrived at Kersiebank Avenue in Grangemouth and traced the car.

"The accused was in the driver’s side of the vehicle and officers noticed the damage to the front nearside wheel.”

Cesari provided a positive breath specimen and also a false name to officers – which came to light when his partner phoned up the station to ask if her boyfriend had been arrested.

The procurator fiscal depute said: "She asked if her partner was in custody as he was not insured to drive the van. He then admitted his name was Carlo Cesari.”

The court heard Cesari had taken the vehicle to his girlfriend’s house and had consumed “some alcohol”. They had an argument and rather than walk the Short distance to his home, he decided to drive.

He was said to accept it was an “extremely foolish” thing to do.

This behaviour is nothing new for Cesari – back in 2022 he was three times over the drink driving limit when he crashed his dad’s car and made up a story to police about the vehicle having been stolen following a break-in.

Last Thursday, Sheriff Simon Collins banned Cesari, 182 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, for three years and fined him £700 to be paid at £50 per month.

