Grangemouth drink driver admits he should have made 'alternative arrangements'
He gave a reading of 31 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.
Procurator fiscal depute Tiffany Chisholm said: “It was 12.40am and police were on mobile patrol when the accused’s motor vehicle came to their attention. They stopped the car and spoke to the accused, noting his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.”
It was stated Avadanei should have known better because he had committed a similar offence back in 2017.
The court heard he was only going a short distance and thought he would be fine, but should have made “alternative arrangements”.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki ordered Avadanei, 12 Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth, to complete 270 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and banned him from driving for 43 months.