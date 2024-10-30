Grangemouth drink driver admits he should have made 'alternative arrangements'

By Court Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2024, 08:30 BST
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Catalin Avadanei, 35, had pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A803, Kerse Lane, Falkirk on June 22.

He gave a reading of 31 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Most Popular

Procurator fiscal depute Tiffany Chisholm said: “It was 12.40am and police were on mobile patrol when the accused’s motor vehicle came to their attention. They stopped the car and spoke to the accused, noting his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was stated Avadanei should have known better because he had committed a similar offence back in 2017.

Avadanei failed the roadside breath test after he was stopped by police (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Avadanei failed the roadside breath test after he was stopped by police (Picture: Submitted)

The court heard he was only going a short distance and thought he would be fine, but should have made “alternative arrangements”.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki ordered Avadanei, 12 Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth, to complete 270 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and banned him from driving for 43 months.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice