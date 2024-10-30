Grangemouth drink driver admits he should have made 'alternative arrangements'

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Catalin Avadanei, 35, had pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A803, Kerse Lane, Falkirk on June 22.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He gave a reading of 31 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Tiffany Chisholm said: “It was 12.40am and police were on mobile patrol when the accused’s motor vehicle came to their attention. They stopped the car and spoke to the accused, noting his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated Avadanei should have known better because he had committed a similar offence back in 2017.

Avadanei failed the roadside breath test after he was stopped by police (Picture: Submitted)

The court heard he was only going a short distance and thought he would be fine, but should have made “alternative arrangements”.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki ordered Avadanei, 12 Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth, to complete 270 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and banned him from driving for 43 months.