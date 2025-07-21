Grangemouth domestic boils over into deadly threat as women emerges from kitchen clutching knife

An offender became angry at her partner and stormed out of the living room only to emerge from the kitchen a short time later armed with a knife.

Jessica Heggie, 37, then pointed the kitchen knife towards her partner, who – fearful for what she might do with the weapon – grabbed their child and hid in the bedroom to call the police.

Heggie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – brandishing a knife at her partner – at an address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, on February 11.

“It was 4am and the accused has bee irate,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She started shouting at the witness to get money back. She has then gone into the kitchen for a short time before coming back into the living room holding a kitchen knife.

Heggie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“She has held the knife up and pointed it towards the witness, who has then grabbed their daughter and gone to the bedroom to contact police.”

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said the couple had been in a relationship together for three years and were planning to stay together. Heggie was said to suffer from ill health both physically and mentally.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Heggie, 33 Clover Circle, Hallglen, on a structured deferred sentence for three months for her to be of good behaviour in that time and to allow consideration of a non-harassment order to continue to October 16.

Heggie’s bail order was adjusted so she could have contact with her partner once again.

