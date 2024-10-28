Grangemouth car thief gets prison sentence for pinching bunch of vapes

A “hungry” offender decided to pop into his local shops to pinch some food and some vapes while he was at it.

Justin Jefferson, 31, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing vapes from Fone Unlocker and vapes and food from B&M, both in Talbot Street, Grangemouth on July 6.

Procurator fiscal depute Tiffany Chisholm said there was no recovery of the items stolen.

The court heard Jefferson, who was said to have a problem with alcohol and illicit substances, was currently serving a nine-month custodial sentence for stealing a car.

Jefferson stole vapes and food from B&M in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He had been intoxicated and “hungry” at the time of the latest offence and decided to steal vapes and food.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said she had “no option” but to impose a prison sentence and gave Jefferson, 10 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, four months in custody to be served concurrently with his existing nine-month sentence.