Grangemouth bail breacher's night in custody enough punishment for him

A domestic offender breached his bail and police caught him in the act.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dean McCarney, 27, had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to contact his partner at his 100 Central Avenue, Grangemouth home on February 3.

The procurator fiscal depute said police found McCarney in a spare bedroom when they carried out a domestic bail check.

It was stated the crown had been trying to contact McCarney’s partner to ascertain whether she wanted a non-harassment order put in place.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “She’s here in court and they have now resumed their relationship – in my view there is no need for a non-harassment order.

He spent the night in custody following that incident.

"He seems a pleasant young fellow – I don’t think we’ll see him in court again.”

Sheriff Paul Ralph noted McCarney’s night in custody would have been “pretty unpleasant” for him and simply admonished him.

