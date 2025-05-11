Grangemouth bail breacher's night in custody enough punishment for him

By Court Reporter
Published 11th May 2025, 19:54 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 19:23 BST
A domestic offender breached his bail and police caught him in the act.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dean McCarney, 27, had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to contact his partner at his 100 Central Avenue, Grangemouth home on February 3.

Most Popular

The procurator fiscal depute said police found McCarney in a spare bedroom when they carried out a domestic bail check.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was stated the crown had been trying to contact McCarney’s partner to ascertain whether she wanted a non-harassment order put in place.

McCarney appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
McCarney appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “She’s here in court and they have now resumed their relationship – in my view there is no need for a non-harassment order.

He spent the night in custody following that incident.

"He seems a pleasant young fellow – I don’t think we’ll see him in court again.”

Sheriff Paul Ralph noted McCarney’s night in custody would have been “pretty unpleasant” for him and simply admonished him.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice