Grandfather, 67, hits man in the face with mallet at Redding Unity Club

Events took a nasty turn at a local unity club meeting when a semi-retired grandfather picked up a “small mallet” and struck another member in the face with it.

Before the assault William Fairley, 67, “saw red” and challenged the man to a fight, but when the man refused he then armed himself with wooden weapon and hit him, leaving him with a bruised and swollen face.

The man had to be taken to hospital and Fairley found himself suspended and potentially banned from the club and having to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to assaulting a man – striking him on the head with a mallet – to his injury at Redding and Westquarter Unity Club, Redding Road, Redding on January 31.

At last Thursday’s remand and custodies court, Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7.30pm and the accused was at a community club for a meeting. Without provocation he has challenged a man to a fight and the man refused.

Fairley attacked a man at Redding and Westquarter Unity Club (Picture; Submitted)

"The accused then picked up a small mallet off the desk and swung it, hitting the man on the left side of his face. This caused bruising and swelling to his jaw and around his left eye.

"He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and received painkillers.”

The court was told Fairley was “too old to be getting himself involved” in such things, but Sheriff Garry Sutherland pointed out his past criminal record, which included similar offences of violence.

"He is no stranger to it though,” added the sheriff.

It was stated there was a “background with this particular individual” at the unity club and that Fairley “saw red” and “reacted when he should have simply walked away”.

The court heard it was not something the semi-retired grandfather was proud of and he had subsequently been suspended from the community club and will possibly be banned from it.

Addressing Fairley directly, Sheriff Sutherland said: “This was unacceptable behaviour and I think you know that.”

He placed Fairley, 80 Old Redding Road, Laurieston, on a structured deferred sentence for four months to December 19.