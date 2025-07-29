'Glazed eyes' McPhee gives officers a hard time at Falkirk Police Station
William McPhee, 22, threatened to kill officers and then, when he had apparently calmed down, made similar violent threats towards them as they tried to get him to take a breath test.
McPhee appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour towards police officers at Falkirk Police Station on October 8, 2023.
The procurator fiscal depute said: "It was 2.15am and police officers were returning to their police vehicle which was parked at Tesco when they saw a white Citroen van driving towards Falkirk. They made ground on it with the intention of stopping it.
"An officer approached the driver’s side door and saw the accused was clearly intoxicated. He was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and had glazed eyes. The accused became verbally aggressive towards officers when he was in the custody suite.
"He issued threats to kill. After he calmed down attempts were made to carry out a breath test. However, he thereafter issued further threats of violence and refused the test.”
Defence solicitor Mark Fallon McPhee was a first offender and he had already been disqualified from driving for 12 months at an earlier court appearance.
Sheriff Alison Michie placed McPhee, 53D Lower Bridge Street, Stirling, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 100 hours of unpaid work in that time.