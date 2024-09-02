Glasgow girls take a trip through to Falkirk to pinch £400 worth of perfume

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two shoplifters from Glasgow took a trip through to Falkirk and made off with over £400 worth of perfume from two visits to the same shop in the space of three days.

Leanne Sutherland, 37, and Karyn Sneddon, 45, managed to pilfer the perfume from the store on two separate occasions but were soon traced and charged with their crimes.

Both women appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having both pleaded guilty to stealing “fragrance items” worth a total of £433 from Boots, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, on October 6 and October 8 last year.

The court heard there was no recovery of the stolen items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sutherland and Sneddon stole perfume from Boots in Falkirk Central Retail Park (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated Sneddon, Flat 22, 440 Hillpark Drive, Glasgow, had been “struggling with her finances” at the time of the thefts.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland fined both Sneddon and Sutherland, 324 Ellesmere Street, Glasgow, the sum of £420 to be paid at a rate of £10 per week.