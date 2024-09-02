Glasgow girls take a trip through to Falkirk to pinch £400 worth of perfume
Leanne Sutherland, 37, and Karyn Sneddon, 45, managed to pilfer the perfume from the store on two separate occasions but were soon traced and charged with their crimes.
Both women appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having both pleaded guilty to stealing “fragrance items” worth a total of £433 from Boots, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, on October 6 and October 8 last year.
The court heard there was no recovery of the stolen items.
It was stated Sneddon, Flat 22, 440 Hillpark Drive, Glasgow, had been “struggling with her finances” at the time of the thefts.
Sheriff Garry Sutherland fined both Sneddon and Sutherland, 324 Ellesmere Street, Glasgow, the sum of £420 to be paid at a rate of £10 per week.