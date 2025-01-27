'Get your biggest boys out': Intoxicated offender threatens to stab someone just yards from Falkirk Police HQ

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The “bizarre behaviour” of an offender flying high on alcohol and drugs saw him threaten to walk in front of a car and stab someone – just yards away from Falkirk Police headquarters.

James Gillies, 29, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, uttering threats of violence and striking a motor vehicle – in West Bridge Street, Falkirk, on April 6 last year.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “Just after midnight the witness was driving opposite Falkirk Town Hall. The accused has walked in front of her vehicle and she has stopped to see if he was alright and to tell him to be careful.

"He said he would get a couple of boys down to burn her car. She has phone her friend and stated the accused had walked in front of her vehicle and kicked it. he then started tapping a glass bottle against her vehicle.

Gillies was just yards away from Falkirk Police Station when he made threats to stab someone (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

"He then started shouting at the witness, ‘Did I hit your car, did I kick your car? Get your biggest boys out, I’ll stab someone.’ The accused has then ran off down West Bridge Street and police were contacted.”

Gillies soon came to the attention of another witness near Dollar Park.

"He had glass bottles in his possession,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “One in each hand. He waved it towards the witness. The accused shouted he knew him and shouted he was lucky.

"The witness did not know who the accused was and had never met him before. The accuse then stated he would ‘see him soon’ and walked off down the middle of the road."

The court heard Gillies recently found out his mother had lung cancer.

It was stated he was heavily intoxicated through alcohol and drugs on the night in question and had no recollection of events.

Sheriff Alison Michie said it was “somewhat bizarre behaviour” to be engaging in.

She noted Gillies, 21 Wallbrae Road, Carbrain, Cumbernauld, was currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for another matter with a earliest release date of June 23, 2025.

There was no alternative but to send him to prison, which Sheriff Michie promptly did, for four months.