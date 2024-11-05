'Get these cuffs off and I'll do you in': Langlees lout threatens police with his boxing prowess

An offender boasted about being a professional boxing champ as he told police what he was going to do to them if they took his handcuffs off.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugh Hunter, 33, hurled threats of violence at officers telling them they he would “go through” all of them and saying he would get the “Glasgow boys through and have each and every one” of them.

At one point he called an officer a “big baldy hot dog”.

Of more concern were the threats he made to his neighbours, saying he would find out who called police on him and he would “get them”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunter made a nuisance of himself in the X-ray department of Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Hunter appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at this 18 Seaforth Road, Langlees home and on the way to Falkirk Police Station between September 17 and September 18 and at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “It was 11.28pm when police received a call about a male being in a common close. He was intoxicated and was banging on resident’s doors.

“Officers found Mr Hunter and saw he was clearly intoxicated.”

Police spoke to Hunter and then left the scene at that point, however, they received another call five minutes later that he was back banging on doors again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was saying whoever called the police was going to get ‘done in’,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He added ‘I’ll find out who phoned them and I’ll get them – I’ll get them all’.”

Hunter was detained by officers and then gave them some abuse on the trip to Falkirk Police Station.

"He continued to conduct himself in an aggressive and threatening manner saying ‘I’m a pro boxer – when I get these cuffs off I’ll have you all. I’ll go through all of you. I’ll get the Glasgow boys through and have each and every one of you’.”

Hunter came to police officers’ attention a few weeks later, while attended the X-ray department of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officer took over prisoner watch and Mr Hunter was already handcuffed and sitting in the waiting area. He was aggressive and threatening, stating ‘I’m a five times Thai boxing champ – get these cuffs off and I’ll do you in.”

He also called one officer a “big baldy hot dog”.

Sheriff Alison Michie let Hunter know she had caught him on the video screen smiling at the mention of “big baldy hot dog”.

Addressing his defence solicitor, she said: “It’s interesting to find your client finds this so amusing.”

The court heard Hunter was a man who was “capable of violence” but he did not resort to violence in either of these offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated he realised there “had to be a different way” of dealing with things.

Sheriff Michie took into account Hunter had not resorted to violence, but she had no alternative but to impose custodial sentences – 11 weeks for the Seaforth Road offence and 78 days for the Forth Valley Royal Hospital incident.