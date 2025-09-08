'Get that out my gaff': Inmate caught trying to ditch makeshift shank at Polmont YOI
Derek Sharkey, 21, was involved in a fight during exercise period and prison officers noticed something in his pocket.
However, before they could search him, he tossed the item into a nearby cell – much to the annoyance of the inmate within, who told him to “get that out my gaff”.
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Derek Sharkey, 21, had pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon – a sharpened toothbrush – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on January 31 last year.
The procurator fiscal depute said: "It was 3.10pm and prison staff were opening cell doors to allow prisoners to exit for exercise. The accused then entered into a fight with another prisoner. Staff saw he had something in his trouser pocket and told his colleague.
"The accused overheard this conversation and then through the item into another prisoners cell. The prisoner within shouted ‘what the hell are you doing? Get that out my gaff’ and kicked out of his cell.
"It was a toothbrush which had been sharpened to a point.”
It was stated Sharkey was punished by prison staff for the offence – including seven days loss of television.
Sheriff Craig Harris sentenced Sharkey, Flat C, Crosslees Court, Crosslees Drive, Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire, to 160 days in prison.