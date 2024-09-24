Get McJimpsey: Social work recommends prison term for no show Denny offender

McJimpsey failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A domestic offender was AWOL at court after social workers recommended he be sent to prison.

Failing to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dekylin McJimpsey, 32, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour – striking a door and threatening to damage a window, in Hunter Gardens, Denny on September 19, 2022 and engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of his former partner between March 1 and March 16, 2023.

At a court appearance in 2022 it was stated first offender McJimpsey had been “overwhelmed by emotions” when he committed the offence, which was said to be a “distressing incident” for his ex partner and children.

The court heard there was no excuse for McJimpsey’s non attendance last Thursday.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted social workers had taken the “unusual” step of inviting the court to put McJimpsey, 113 Stirling Street, Denny, in prison.

He issued a warrant for his arrest.