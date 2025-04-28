'Get down here -you're' dead': Angry offender turned up with mob outside Falkirk flats
“It was 4.50pm and the witnesses were within their home address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They heard shouting outside and saw a group of males and females walking towards the address.
"They heard a female voice shouting ‘you’re going to get battered’ and then the accused say ‘get down here – you’re dead’.”
Reilly and the mob hurled and abuse and threats at the witnesses in the common close of the building before heading off again.
Sheriff Paul Ralph noted Reilly, Flat 4, 2 Symington Drive, Falkirk, looked embarrassed in the dock when she heard the narration.
He said: “It’s embarrassing hearing it all read out to you again, isn’t it. I hope your supervision is working for you and we don’t see you back.”
He simply admonished her.