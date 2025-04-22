Fun night in Falkirk got dead serious when a woman was struck by a Buckfast bottle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drunken night’s “joke and carry on” was no laughing matter when an offender with a history of violence struck a woman on the head with a Buckfast bottle.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Grierson, 37, was intoxicated at the time of the assault and, due to his erratic behaviour, had been told to stop drinking by others who were present on the night.

It had been claimed the blow he struck the woman with actually knocked her unconscious, but there was no actual proof to back up that claim and the woman required no medical treatment following the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grierson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – striking her on the head with a bottle – at an address in Braemar Drive, Falkirk on December 23 last year.

Grierson struck the woman on the head with the glass bottle of Buckfast (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"It was 5pm and the parties returned to the address to consume alcohol,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Everything appeared to be okay, but then the accused started becoming intoxicated and, due to his conduct, the witness insisted he stop consuming alcohol.

"At the time the witnesses were having a joke and carry on in the bedroom. The accused struck the witness to the head with a glass Buckfast bottle. The bottle did not break, but there was an injury to her head and it is not clear if she was unconscious at any time.

"The bottle was thereafter removed from the accused. Police arrived and talked to the accused, who was still behaving in an erratic manner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the Scottish Ambulance Service was called but the 45-year-old woman who was struck by the bottle did not require medical attention.

It was stated there was no injury from the assault and it was “unlikely” the woman lost consciousness as a result of the blow.

Grierson was said to regret his behaviour on the night in question.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Grierson’s use of alcohol had become problematic and he had a criminal record which included offences of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She placed Grierson, 188 Glasgow Road, Camelon, on a structured deferred sentenced for three months to July 17.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.