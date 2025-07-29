'Frustration' got the better of him: Prison for mallet-toting, metal pole swinging Grangemouth offender

An offender claimed he had “very little recollection” of arming himself with a metal pole and smashing up cars and windows of flats.

Thomas Thornton, 29, had got into an argument with a woman and, when she ran off, he took his “frustration” out on parked cars and then used the pole to smash and crack windows at a block of flats.

No stranger to the police, he ended up struggling with officers on another occasion when they came to an address to deal with his rampage after he armed himself with a mallet.

When he was not making a nuisance of himself and damaging property, Thornton was thieving items from shops.

Thornton appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, he had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour, struggling with police and possession of an offensive weapon – a mallet – in Dochart Place, Hallglen on July 28, 2023.

He also admitted stealing £45 worth of razors from Asda, in Grangemouth, on December 3, 2024 and threatening behaviour – striking windows with a metal pole – in Union Road, Grangemouth, on June 24, 2025.

The court heard Thornton and the complainer – a woman – had been friends for a number of years. They were in an address drinking together when things kicked off.

"There were noises of shouting and banging coming from the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The complainer was seen on ring doorbell footage running out of the address in a distressed state.

"Shortly afterwards she was followed by the accused. She exited the premises through the front door and ran away and the accused came out the back door of the close.

"He immediately picked up a metal pole and was shouting and swearing while swinging the pole. A neighbour saw the accused strike two vehicles with the pole, causing damage to the mirrors of the vehicles.

"He then struck two of the close windows, causing one to smash and one to crack.”

Thornton armed himself again on another occasion.

"It was 8.30pm and the complainer was in her home address when she heard sounds of banging and shouting coming from the common close area. She saw the accused shouting and swearing in the close, holding what looked like a hammer.

"He was heard to shout he would ‘kill everyone’. He approached the complainer and swore at her. Police attended at the address and took hold of the accused, who struggled with them.

"He was found in possession of a mallet and placed in a police vehicle.”

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said Thornton had “very little recollection” of the offences, saying one of the incidents saw him get into an argument with a woman, who then fled the scene, while he took his “frustration” out on items with a metal pole.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Thornton, 31 Tweed Street, Grangemouth, had breached community payback orders in the past and sentenced him to 10 months in prison back dated to June 25.

