Fresh from custody offender shoulder charged vending machine at Polmont Railway Station
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Derek Sharkey had pleaded guilty to damaging a vending machine – kicking, striking and pushing it over – at Polmont Railway Station, Polmont, on August 13, 2023.
He also admitted possession of a weapon – a sharpened toothbrush – at Polmont YOI on December 11, 2023.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 6am when the accused, along with another, was dropped off at Polmont Railway Station. They approached the vending machine and began to kick and shoulder charge it.
"It fell down onto the platform.”
Sheriff Simon Collins noted Sharkey, 136 Moxy Hotel, Finneston Street, Glasgow, was currently in custody, so he had no choice but to impose a custodial sentence. He sentenced him to 24 weeks in prison.