Fresh from custody drug dealer caught holding £2000 of cocaine in Grangemouth

After being given early release from a 30-month stretch just a matter of weeks earlier a drug dealer was out and about carrying £2000 worth of cocaine.

Oliver Yang, 20, appeared to have no cares in the world until police stopped him, realising there was a warrant out for him on another matter.

When he saw officers he legged it but was soon detained and searched, with officers finding not only wraps of white powder, but also a sizeable rock of cocaine.

A subsequent check of Yang’s mobile phone revealed information that left police in no doubt he was dealing the drugs for profit.

Yang was stopped by police and found to be carrying £2000 worth of cocaine (Picture: National World)

He appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine on the B9132 Newlands Road, Grangemouth on March 16.

"It was 11pm and police were carrying out a mobile patrol,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They noticed a male walking down Newlands Road and realised he was wanted on a warrant.

"On seeing police the accused has made off. However, he was traced a short time later and taken to the rear of the police vehicle. He was asked if he had anything illegal on his person and he said no.”

However, a subsequent search uncovered wraps containing white powder and a large rock of white powder, which all later tested positive for cocaine.

The wraps contained 10.3 grams, while the rock was 17.6 grams and the total street value of the cocaine was estimated at £2000.

Investigation of Yang’s phone also revealed tick lists with names and streets and money amounts.

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said Yang had been sentenced to 30 months in prison on another matter and had been released from that sentence in December last year.

The court heard Yang was remanded on August 15 on yet another matter.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Yang, 25 Newbigging Road, Grangemouth, was on a supervised release order from his previous sentence when he was caught with the cocaine.

She sentenced him to six months in prison back dated to August 15.

