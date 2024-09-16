'Freedom of speech' Denny offender lets loose X-rated tongue lashing towards police
On one occasion Sam Newns, 27, actually called police to attend and then started shouting and swearing at them when they arrived.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Newns had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, struggling with police officers, in Gowanlea Drive, Slamannan, on January 5.
He also admitted a similar offence in Grahams Road, Falkirk, on April 16, 2021.
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 10.06pm when police were contacted regarding a male who was causing a disturbance at the address. He began shouting and swearing and was aggressive towards officers when they arrived.
“As he shouted and swore he said something about freedom of speech.”
On another occasion Newns himself contacted police and was again hostile towards them when they arrived.
"It was 9.20am when police attended at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They saw the accused and approached the front door. The accused was instantly aggravated by their presence and showed this by punching a hole in one of the doors within.
"He shouted and started struggling with officers. He was taken to a police vehicle, where he continued to shout and swear making references to Hitler.”
Sheriff Alison Michie placed Newns, 147 Stirling Street, Denny, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.