Freedom: Denny offender had been in prison since police found him hiding under bed

By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 09:03 BST
The movement of a bed gave away a bail breacher’s hiding place when police came calling.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nicholas McPhillips, 30, had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions at an address in Telford Square, Camelon, on July 16 by having contact with a woman he was ordered to stay away.

Most Popular

When police attended at the address at 5.30am in relation to an ongoing incident. During a search of the house they saw a bed move, so they moved the mattress and found McPhillips hiding under the bed frame.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison stated McPhillips had now spent two months in custody.

Police officers found McPhillips hiding under a bed (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Police officers found McPhillips hiding under a bed (Picture: Submitted)

Sheriff Alison Michie placed McPhillips, 30 Blaefaulds Crescent, Denny, on a supervised community payback oreder for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and carry out 130 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice