Freedom: Denny offender had been in prison since police found him hiding under bed

The movement of a bed gave away a bail breacher’s hiding place when police came calling.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nicholas McPhillips, 30, had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions at an address in Telford Square, Camelon, on July 16 by having contact with a woman he was ordered to stay away.

When police attended at the address at 5.30am in relation to an ongoing incident. During a search of the house they saw a bed move, so they moved the mattress and found McPhillips hiding under the bed frame.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison stated McPhillips had now spent two months in custody.

Police officers found McPhillips hiding under a bed (Picture: Submitted)

Sheriff Alison Michie placed McPhillips, 30 Blaefaulds Crescent, Denny, on a supervised community payback oreder for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and carry out 130 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

