Forth Valley sex offender, 61, caged for a decade for crimes against two women
Earlier this month Walter Masocha was found guilty of a number of sexual offences committed in the Stirling and Edinburgh areas.
Returned to the High Court in Livingston on Monday, July 28, Masocha received a prison sentence for offences, including attempted rape, committed against two women between January 2006 and July 2012.
Detective Sergeant David Brown said: "Masocha's abhorrent actions have caused lasting harm, and he will now be held to account for them in prison. We hope this sentencing provides the women affected with some sense of closure and helps them in moving forward with their lives.
"I would encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to report it. Every report is taken seriously and will be fully investigated, and support will be provided by our specially trained officers and partner agencies."