Forth Valley sex offender, 61, caged for a decade for crimes against two women

A 61-year-old sex offender will be spending the next 10 years in prison for the ordeal he subjected two women to.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month Walter Masocha was found guilty of a number of sexual offences committed in the Stirling and Edinburgh areas.

Returned to the High Court in Livingston on Monday, July 28, Masocha received a prison sentence for offences, including attempted rape, committed against two women between January 2006 and July 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant David Brown said: "Masocha's abhorrent actions have caused lasting harm, and he will now be held to account for them in prison. We hope this sentencing provides the women affected with some sense of closure and helps them in moving forward with their lives.

Masocho received a prison sentence at the High Court in Livingston (PictureL Submitted)

"I would encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to report it. Every report is taken seriously and will be fully investigated, and support will be provided by our specially trained officers and partner agencies."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper