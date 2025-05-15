Forth Valley sex offender, 41, caged for crimes stretching back to 2006

A sex offender who had carried out rapes and assaults during a 13-year reign of terror is now behind bars.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Connery, 41, was sent to prison for 10 years for sexual offences that took place in the Forth Valley and Tayside areas between May 2006 and May 2019.

Earlier in the year he was found guilty of a number of sexual offences at the High Court in Glasgow and was sentenced there on Wednesday, May 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connery was arrested on in September 2022, following an investigation by officers into reports of sexual offences from two women.

Connery was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow (Picture: Submitted)

Unfortunately, one of the women has since died.

However, their evidence was heard at court, with statements read out by one of the investigating officers. This contributed to Connery being found guilty.

Detective Sergeant Khalid Abdulrahman, of Forth Valley's public protection unit said: “Although one of Connery's victims passed away, it was right her evidence was heard in court through the reading of statements.

"I hope this sentencing brings some comfort to both her family and the other victim in this case. Our thoughts remain with them as without their information, Connery wouldn't have been held accountable for his despicable actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Such crimes will not be tolerated. I would urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence or anyone with information about those involved to come forward and report it, regardless of when it happened.

"You can be assured that you will be fully supported by our specialist officers and partner agencies."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.