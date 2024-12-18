Forth Valley offender first in Scotland prosecuted for 'stealthing' rape

A Forth Valley sex offender has been prosecuted for “stealthing” rape following a landmark trial at the High Court of Glasgow.

Luke Ford, 35, has been jailed for rape after he deceived his then-partner into believing he had used a condom while having sex. He was found guilty of 19 charges involving violence, sexual assault, threats and abuse against women.

Of the seven rape charges on which he was convicted, one involved behaviour known as “stealthing”.

The case is the first prosecution in Scotland for “stealthing” – which is defined as not using a protective condom without a partner’s knowledge or consent, which is rape.

Luke Ford was sentenced to prison at the High Court in Edinburgh (Picture: Submitted)

Ford deliberately had unprotected intercourse although the victim had only given consent to sex using condoms.

Without the woman’s knowledge or agreement, Ford did not use the contraceptive she gave him.

At the High Court in Edinburgh today on Wednesday, December 18, Ford received a 21-year extended sentence with 16 years in custody.

His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Non-harassment orders were also granted, banning Ford from contacting or attempting to contact the victims.

A total of nine female victims were targeted by Ford, who comes from the Stirling area, over a 12-year campaign of offending that lasted from 2008 to 2020.

One rape victim – who was in a brief relationship with Ford - handed him a condom prior to sex and believed he had used it. He later admitted he had not and instructed that she should take morning-after pills or have an abortion if she became pregnant.

The woman was left upset and traumatised, describing Ford’s behaviour as a “violation”.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Luke Ford was prepared to use manipulation, force or threats to carry out his abuse.

“It is significant that among the many offences he committed our prosecutors were able to prove rape in Ford’s failure to use a condom during sex – without the consent of his then-partner.

“This demonstrates the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Services commitment to continued development in the way sexual offences are prosecuted.

“I hope that the many victims in this troubling case find some relief in Ford being held accountable for his offending. I commend them for their courage and strength.”