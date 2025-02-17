Forth Valley chipboard firm forced to stump up over £1 million after injuries to workers

A COMPANY that runs a chipboard factory in the Forth Valley area was fined £ 1.1 million after safety failings caused serious injuries to two different workers within a six month period.

WestFraser (Europe) Ltd, formerly known as Norbord, pleaded guilty to multiple breaches of health and safety regulations at its plant in Cowie.

Sean Gallagher, 29, a utility operator, suffered serious injuries and permanent impairment after his leg became entangled in moving parts at the bottom of a storage bunker in January 2020, while David McMillan, 39, a scaffolder, plunged more than 13 feet to the ground after a rusty plate gave way on a rooftop gantry in July the same year.

On Monday, Stirling Sheriff Court heard Mr Gallagher had entered a bunker, used to store biomass, in order to clear a clogged auger.

The case was heard at Stirling Sheriff Court (Picture: Submitted)

Without turning off the power to the auger and isolating the system, he got into the bunker through an inspection hatch that had no protective guard fitted, and his right leg became entangled in the auger.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Infirmary with compound fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg that required the fitting of a metal frame to support the healing bones, and multiple lacerations that required skin grafts.

He suffered nerve damage, muscle loss and bone loss, still required treatment for both his physical and mental injuries, and hasn't returned to work since.

The court heard the company had since fitted a secondary guard to the hatch, secured by a padlock, the key to which is kept secure in the supervisor's office.

Regarding the second accident, Catherine Fraser, procurator fiscal depute, said Mr McMillan was providing holiday cover at the site when he was instructed to help erect scaffolding.

Having completed his task on the roof, he set out to descend, but as he jumped down onto the gantry a rusty floor plate gave way, falling to the ground and taking Mr McMillan with it.

Ms Fraser said it was “immediately obvious” to his colleagues that he was seriously injured, and the emergency services were called.

He suffered ankle fractures, a “shattered” left heel, a broken elbow and ribs, multiple fractures to vertebrae in his neck, a collapsed lung and a broken finger.

An inspection showed the steel floor plates of the gantry were corroded and the welds holding them to the structure were also corroded to the point of failure.

The court heard that immediately after the accident, the gantry was placed out of bounds, dismantled, and removed and the company has since introduced an improved system of maintenance.

Sheriff Keith O'Mahony said, in the case of the auger incident, the victim, for reasons unknown, had departed from safety procedures the company had operated successfully for years.

In the case of the worker injured when the gantry collapsed, Sheriff O'Mahony said there was “evidence of confusion” between departments as to who had responsibility for maintenance of the gantry.

The factory, a major employer in the Forth Valley area for over 50 years, was originally known as Caberboard.

This is the second time in five years it has been hit with a massive fine – back in 2020 it was fined £2.1 million following an incident in which an employee suffered fatal burns.