Flare up: Blitzed Falkirk FC fan attacks four police officers after they take his smoke bomb

A drunken football fan saw red after police removed the pyrotechnic device he was smuggling into a match and proceeded to kick, bite and scratch officers.

Jordan Douglas, 23, was stopped on his way to the match because he was so intoxicated – stumbling on the road. When police discovered the smoke bomb and subsequently removed it from him, he began to physically attack them and hurl racist and derogatory disability terms at them.

Douglas appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of a pyrotechnic smoke bomb device, threatening behaviour and assaults on four police officers at Ladysmill, Falkirk on August 2.

The court heard Douglas had been on his way to the Falkirk v Queen’s Park match at Falkirk Stadium when he was stopped and searched by police.

Tiffany Chisolm, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police had reason to speak to the accused, who was intoxicated, shouting continuously and generally stumbling in the roadway.

"While speaking to the accused they removed a blue smoke device from his waistband and there after took him to the side of the road and removed the pyrotechnic from him.

"At that juncture the accused became aggressive towards police, swearing at them and generally being abusive. As such he was arrested and at that point he spat towards a police officers, narrowly missing his head.

"He was restrained at that point and began kicking out, striking a police officer to the leg. Further police attended and the accused was conveyed to the rear of a police vehicle.

"He again swore at officers after being told to get in the vehicle and then kicked on to the midriff and attempted to head butt him. He was taken to the prone position and has dug his nails into an officer’s hand.

"He challenged police to fight, saying he would do the lot of them. He then kicked a police officer and tried to bite his hand.”

As well has physical assaults, Douglas also hurled derogatory disability terms and sectarian insults at officers

Defence solicitor Mike Lowrie said Douglas, a Falkirk FC fan, was “regretful” and “ashamed” of his actions.

Mr Lowrie added: "He had consumed a quite a lot of alcohol and alcohol is a significant facto in all of his offending. His father had died a few weeks prior to this occasion and he had planned to go to this particular match.

"Unfortunately he had consumed too much alcohol and has no memory of this incident. He has now refrained from drinking.”

Mr Lowrie said Douglas was a regular attendee at Falkirk FC matches, but understood this would no longer “be an option for him in due course”.

Sheriff Maryam Labakir noted Douglas, 168 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, had previous offences which involved racism.

She said: “These were serious and absolutely disgraceful assaults on police.”

Douglas was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he completes 225 hours of unpaid work in that time. A review of the order was scheduled or six week’s time on December 5.