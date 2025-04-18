Five times over drink driver found parked up in Bo'ness lay-by after accident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist who was almost five times over the legal drink driving limit was traced by police following an accident in Edinburgh.

Piotr Krajewski, 49, admitted to police officers he was driving and they decided he should carry out a breath test – due to the strong smell of alcohol coming from him.

Krajewski appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A904 road, Bo’ness on October 24 last year. he gave a reading of 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The procurator fiscal depute told the court Krajewski and his vehicle came to police attention following an accident in the Edinburgh area.

Krajewski was found to be almost five times over the legal drink driving limit (Picture: Submitted)

"It was 6.20pm when officers saw the vehicle parked in a lay-by,” she added. “Police spoke to the accused and he said he was the driver. They required him to give a breath specimen due to him being involved in an accident and due to the smell of alcohol coming from him.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Krajewski’s partner had been battling cancer and he had fallen off the wagon, relapsing into drinking alcohol once again.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Krajewski, 35 Deanfield Crescent, Bo’ness, had a previous drink driving offence back in 2012 and the high reading he gave on this current offence.

She placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and banned him from driving for 27 months.

