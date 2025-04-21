First offender's 'vicious' staircase assault on partner caught on CCTV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender’s ‘vicious’ assault on his partner was captured on CCTV and viewed by a sheriff in court.

Alan Russell, 43, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner at his home address in Jacob Place, Hallglen on January 5.

The charges stated Russell struck the woman on the head, causing her to fall onto a staircase, where he repeatedly punched her on the head and body.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, handed Sheriff Alison Michie his mobile phone to allow her to see CCTV footage of Russell attacking his partner.

Russell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Mr Biggam said Russell was “almost sick” when he showed him the footage of the attack he carried on the woman.

That same footage was enough to convince Sheriff Michie to call for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment for first offender Russell.

"It’s a particularly vicious sustained assault,” she said, deferring sentence until May 29.

