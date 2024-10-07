First offender's temporary loss of inhibitions led to Falkirk Court appearance and end of 40-year marriage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 71-year-old man who had never been in trouble in his life suddenly lost his inhibitions and turned into a nasty lout who threatened his wife and police officers with violence.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Fowler told officers who came to deal with his aggressive behaviour that he would smash their faces in and bite their noses off.

Fowler appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Pembroke Street, Larbert and on route to Falkirk Police Station on June 28 and July 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10am and the accused was at the location with the witness. He swore at her and told her to shut up ‘I’m trying to talk’. Police were contacted and had cause to arrest the accused.

Fowler threated to smash police officers' faces in (Picture: Police Scotland)

"Additional officers had attended to assist in transporting the accused to Falkirk Police Station. While travelling there the accused has stated ‘I’m going to smash your head’ and ‘I’m going to smash your face when I get out of here – I’ll bite your nose off’.”

Fowler later called his partner and she admitted to police she had been “petrified” by his call.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “This is an unusual case – he is a 71 year-old man who has never been in trouble in his life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hutchison added Fowler had problems with disinhibition behaviour at the time and the offence happened when there was a problem with an order from a pharmacy.

Fowler was said to have exhibited this strange lack of inhibition in his behaviour for the next three days – even during his subsequent appearance in court.

“He is fine and reasonable now,” added Mr Hutchison.

It was stated Fowler and his wife had now separated after 40 years of marriage.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said: “Given the nature of these offences, ordinarily the court would be imposing some form of punishment, but I’m of the view there are extenuating circumstances in particular case.”

She deferred sentence on Fowler, 13 Mar Place, Alloa, for six months to Aptil 3 next year for him to be of good behaviour in that time and to show the offences were just “isolated incidents”.