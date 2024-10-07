First offender's temporary loss of inhibitions led to Falkirk Court appearance and end of 40-year marriage
William Fowler told officers who came to deal with his aggressive behaviour that he would smash their faces in and bite their noses off.
Fowler appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Pembroke Street, Larbert and on route to Falkirk Police Station on June 28 and July 2.
Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10am and the accused was at the location with the witness. He swore at her and told her to shut up ‘I’m trying to talk’. Police were contacted and had cause to arrest the accused.
"Additional officers had attended to assist in transporting the accused to Falkirk Police Station. While travelling there the accused has stated ‘I’m going to smash your head’ and ‘I’m going to smash your face when I get out of here – I’ll bite your nose off’.”
Fowler later called his partner and she admitted to police she had been “petrified” by his call.
Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “This is an unusual case – he is a 71 year-old man who has never been in trouble in his life."
Mr Hutchison added Fowler had problems with disinhibition behaviour at the time and the offence happened when there was a problem with an order from a pharmacy.
Fowler was said to have exhibited this strange lack of inhibition in his behaviour for the next three days – even during his subsequent appearance in court.
“He is fine and reasonable now,” added Mr Hutchison.
It was stated Fowler and his wife had now separated after 40 years of marriage.
Sheriff Clair McLachlan said: “Given the nature of these offences, ordinarily the court would be imposing some form of punishment, but I’m of the view there are extenuating circumstances in particular case.”
She deferred sentence on Fowler, 13 Mar Place, Alloa, for six months to Aptil 3 next year for him to be of good behaviour in that time and to show the offences were just “isolated incidents”.