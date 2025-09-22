An angry encounter at a party saw a first time offender “lunge” at a female guest and grab her throat with both hands.

The only link between Dariusz Beczek, 46, and the woman was they happened to have been in relationships with the some person at different points in time.

When the woman, who had been out on the dancefloor, saw Beczek in the seat she had been sitting in she angrily approached him and began shouting at him.

He is then shown on CCTV to lunge at the woman and grab her by the throat, shake her a couple of times, push her away and then leave.

Beczek attacked the woman at a party in Grangemouth Town Hall (Picture: Submitted)

The violent incident, which lasted a matter of seconds, was said to be out of character for Beczek.

Footage of the attack was viewed at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, where Beczek – who required the services of an interpreter – appeared, having previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman, seizing her by the throat and pushing her, in Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, on April 25.

"She was attending a party at the hall,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The event was open to everyone. She noticed the accused was there – who is a friend of her former partner.

"She went up to dance and saw the accused sitting with another couple. Her valuables were at the table so she went over and asked the accused why he was sitting at the table.

"He has grabbed her by the throat with both hands and shook her a couple of times before pushing her back and then leaving.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “What happened was my client attended a function where he walked in an sat down at a table. He had no idea this woman thought it was her seat.

"He was chatting to other people at the table. She came back to the table and started shouting at him and remonstrating with him for sitting in her seat. He didn’t know who she was at that point.

"As it turned out she had had a relationship with someone he had had a relationship with. CCTV shows my client is still sitting down and the lady is standing remonstrating and for some reason he lunges at her.

"It lasted a few seconds.”

Sheriff Alison Michie asked to view the CCTV footage to see the assault for herself.

"Clearly there is anger on both side and he is very sorry for his behaviour,” said Mr Hutchison. “It’s not in his normal nature to behave this way.”

Sheriff Michie said: “This is clearly a very unpleasant incident involving you assaulting a female in the course of an event at which you were both present. You appear before me today with no previous convictions.

"I’m prepared to deal with this assault as an isolated incident and trust you will not appear before the court again in the future.”

She fined Beczek, 174 Queens Crescent, Livingston, £255 to be paid at a rate of £80 per month.

