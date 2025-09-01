First offender drug dealer caught with cocaine, cannabis and £3155 in cash at Stenhousemuir property

A drug dealer told police his drug habit was “getting the better” of him when the found large quantities of cocaine and cannabis – as well as £3155 in cash – at a premises during a raid.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ryan Niblo, 32, had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis at an address in Church Street, Stenhousemuir on February 28.

Police officers executed a drug search warrant at the premises at 9am.

"Entry was forced,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused was traced within and was handcuffed. At this time he began making comments saying ‘I’ve got some green in the house – it’s personal like. I actually have some gear as well, but it’s just for me’.

Niblo had over £3000 in cash in a safe which was uncovered during the drug raid (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

"He added ‘It’s getting the better of me’ and told officers ‘There might be some china in the car – I was sniffing it the other day’.”

The search of the premises uncovered “snap bags” of white powder and “herbal material” in various locations throughout the address and £3155 of cash within a safe, as well as a variety of drug-related paraphernalia, including a grinder.

In all, 51.7 grams of cannabis and 27.9 grams of cocaine were recovered from the property.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He is a first offender – this is the only time he has come to the attention of the courts. This was a case of social supply to his friends in an effort to enable him to fund his own habit.

"Police coming through his door and arresting him has been a significant wake up call for him and he has made efforts to stop using substances.”

Mr Aitken added Niblo had started up his own business in April that was in the “early stages” but had been successful so far.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Niblo, 1 Hawley Road, Falkirk, had no previous convictions and ordered him to complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next nine months.

An order for the forfeiture of the £3155 in cash was also made.

