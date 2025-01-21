Firestarting Polmont YOI inmate was caught with razor blade pen weapon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Ramsay, 23, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to wilfully setting fire to bedding in his cell at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on June 27, 2021.

He also admitted possession of a weapon – a pen with a razor blade attached – at the YOI on October 17, 2021.

Due to Ramsay, address listed as prisoner of HMP Grampian, currently being in custody, Sheriff Christopher Shead had no alternative but to sentence him to four months in prison.