Falkirk 'weapons' woman spat in female police officer's face and told her she had AIDs

A woman who was found with weapons – including a knife and a knuckleduster – outside Falkirk Sheriff Court had earlier spat in a police officer’s face then told her she had AIDs.

Ashely Graham, 34, committed the offences on the anniversary of her husband’s death. She was said to have watched him bleed to death from an infected heroin injection point.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court from custody via video link last Thursday, Ashely Graham, 34, had pleaded guilty to theft, threatening behaviour and assault at Tesco, Colliery Road, Redding, on May 22, 2023.

She also admitted having possession of offensive weapons – a knife and a knuckleduster – outside Falkirk Sheriff Court, Main Street, Camelon, on December 12 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “Witness were working within the store at 3pm when they saw two individuals, one being the accused. They noted them to walk towards alcohol aisle carrying two bags for life and pushing a trolley.

"The witness was suspicious of this and saw the accused pushed through the no exit barriers and run out of the shop. The sound of bottles could be heard rattling within the bags.

"The witness followed the accused, at which point the accused began shouting and held out a knife with a two-inch blade, waving it about and shouting ‘get back’ and swearing at the witness.

"The witness challenge the accused, who said ‘I’ll tell you what’ before taking a glass bottle from one of the bags. She held it up and then threw it at the witness, who was not hit by the bottle.”

Police arrived on the scene and traced Graham, who had attempted to hide from them.

"She spat directly in the face of a female officer,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “And said ‘I have AIDs by the way’, then repeatedly attempted to headbutt the officer, as well as try to punch and kick her.

"She was taken to the ground and a spit hood was applied.”

On another occasion Graham was at Falkirk Sheriff Court at 10am when security officers became aware she and another individual were in possession of weapons.

A check of CCTV revealed Graham dumping a knife and a knuckleduster in some bushes outside the court building. She said she had been holding them for someone.

The court heard mum-of-two Graham was “quite a damaged individual” with “very fragile mental health”.

It was stated she had watched her husband die – bleeding out from an infected heroin injection point.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I accept you have had a number of difficulties in your life and the offences came on the anniversary of your husband’s death – but these offences were truly despicable.

"You are someone who has a lengthy record, including periods of imprisonment. I have no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence given the nature of these offences.”

She sentenced Graham, 41 Thornbridge Road, Falkirk, to 69 weeks in prison back dated to December 13 last year.